MARJORIE L.
GARMON, 95
BARTOW - Marjorie L. Garmon, age 95, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 in Bartow.
Mrs. Garmon was born on August 4, 1922 in English, IN. Marjorie was a homemaker and a member of the First Christian Church of Bartow. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Tropical Chapter #38 in Bartow and the Order of the Amaranth.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Garmon is preceded in death by her son, Ray Gilmore. Mrs. Garmon is survived by her daughter, Linda Hanger of Tampa, her son Dennis Hanger (Anne) of Frostproof, her sister, Christine Saunders of Indiana, along with six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 10th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Friday, August 11th at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel. Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2017