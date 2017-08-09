CHARLES
ANTHONY
HARRIS, 66
LAKELAND - Mr. Charles Anthony Harris, 66, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on July 21, 2017, in Clermont, Florida due to complications of diabetes.
Chuck was born in Womack, Missouri in 1951. After high school graduation he moved to Indianapolis, IN where he met and married the love of his life Sheila. In 1998 Chuck and Sheila moved to Lakeland where he worked for the United States Postal Service. They quickly found a close group of friends, enjoyed playing cards with neighbors, dining at Cracker Barrel, running video at Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene and spending time with family.
A Memorial Service in honor of Chuck will be held Monday, August 14, 2017 at 4:00pm at Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene, 6868 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809.
