Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JACQUELINE ANNE SWOPE GARNER



POLK CITY - Jacqueline Anne Swope Garner died on August 3, 2017 in Polk City, FL, at her home in Mt. Olive Shorts #1; living there since 2004. Jackie was born April 26, 1938, in Hillsdale Township, Michigan to parents Vernon G. and Marjorie Hinide Swope. In 1968, she moved with family to Kissimmee, Florida.

She will be deeply missed by her dedicated and loving husband of 29 years, Wayne L. Garner; her daughter Kathy Anne Parramore of St. Cloud, FL; 1 stepdaughter Carla D. Garner of Winter Garden; 2 stepsons Allen Ray (Stephanie) Garner of Clermont and David D. (Kathy) Garner of Kissimmee; also her 2 sisters Joette Ellen (Dewey) Kugler of Waldo, Ohio and Julie Marie (Thomas) Partee of Laingsburg, Michigan; and predeceased by 1 brother Jerry D. (Lonnie) Swope of Rives Junction, Michigan; along with many more grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Her life was continually enriched with many wonderful, loving and caring family and friends from all over Florida, and Michigan; and her 2nd home at Jaymar Travel Park in Hendersonville, N.C.

Jackie's Celebration of Life Service will be held at Reformation Lutheran Church, 460 Old Polk City Road, Lakeland, FL, on August 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM; with buffet luncheon to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Judes Childrens' Research Hospital at 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN. Jackie was a lifetime member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a Florida State Council, that strongly supports St. Judes Children's Research Hospital.



JACQUELINE ANNE SWOPE GARNERPOLK CITY - Jacqueline Anne Swope Garner died on August 3, 2017 in Polk City, FL, at her home in Mt. Olive Shorts #1; living there since 2004. Jackie was born April 26, 1938, in Hillsdale Township, Michigan to parents Vernon G. and Marjorie Hinide Swope. In 1968, she moved with family to Kissimmee, Florida.She will be deeply missed by her dedicated and loving husband of 29 years, Wayne L. Garner; her daughter Kathy Anne Parramore of St. Cloud, FL; 1 stepdaughter Carla D. Garner of Winter Garden; 2 stepsons Allen Ray (Stephanie) Garner of Clermont and David D. (Kathy) Garner of Kissimmee; also her 2 sisters Joette Ellen (Dewey) Kugler of Waldo, Ohio and Julie Marie (Thomas) Partee of Laingsburg, Michigan; and predeceased by 1 brother Jerry D. (Lonnie) Swope of Rives Junction, Michigan; along with many more grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Her life was continually enriched with many wonderful, loving and caring family and friends from all over Florida, and Michigan; and her 2nd home at Jaymar Travel Park in Hendersonville, N.C.Jackie's Celebration of Life Service will be held at Reformation Lutheran Church, 460 Old Polk City Road, Lakeland, FL, on August 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM; with buffet luncheon to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Judes Childrens' Research Hospital at 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN. Jackie was a lifetime member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a Florida State Council, that strongly supports St. Judes Children's Research Hospital. Published in Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com