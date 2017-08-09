JACQUELINE ANNE SWOPE GARNER
POLK CITY - Jacqueline Anne Swope Garner died on August 3, 2017 in Polk City, FL, at her home in Mt. Olive Shorts #1; living there since 2004. Jackie was born April 26, 1938, in Hillsdale Township, Michigan to parents Vernon G. and Marjorie Hinide Swope. In 1968, she moved with family to Kissimmee, Florida.
She will be deeply missed by her dedicated and loving husband of 29 years, Wayne L. Garner; her daughter Kathy Anne Parramore of St. Cloud, FL; 1 stepdaughter Carla D. Garner of Winter Garden; 2 stepsons Allen Ray (Stephanie) Garner of Clermont and David D. (Kathy) Garner of Kissimmee; also her 2 sisters Joette Ellen (Dewey) Kugler of Waldo, Ohio and Julie Marie (Thomas) Partee of Laingsburg, Michigan; and predeceased by 1 brother Jerry D. (Lonnie) Swope of Rives Junction, Michigan; along with many more grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Her life was continually enriched with many wonderful, loving and caring family and friends from all over Florida, and Michigan; and her 2nd home at Jaymar Travel Park in Hendersonville, N.C.
Jackie's Celebration of Life Service will be held at Reformation Lutheran Church, 460 Old Polk City Road, Lakeland, FL, on August 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM; with buffet luncheon to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Judes Childrens' Research Hospital at 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN. Jackie was a lifetime member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a Florida State Council, that strongly supports St. Judes Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2017