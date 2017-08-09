ROBERT MITCHELL
|
SCOTT, 90
LAKELAND - Robert Mitchell Scott, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at his residence. Robert was born February 8, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois to John and Ruth Scott and has resided in Lakeland since 1979. Robert was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Velma Scott; sons, Michael (Edna), Ken (Sandi), Bill (Robin) and Johnny (Laura) Scott; daughters, Nancy (John) Bonde and Carol Scott (Rick); 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017, at 10 a.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Rusty Trubey officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
