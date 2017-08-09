Obituary Guest Book View Sign

POLK CITY - Mr. Dennis 'Dale' Bass, age 57, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017 with God and his wife by his side.

Dale was born to Sherman and Lucille Bass one beautiful day in May. He lived most of his life in Auburndale, recently moving to Polk City. He was a graduate of Auburndale High School Class of '1979,' and proud to be a leading member of the Bloodhound football team that won their way to the district. He also played softball, poker and fished, winning several poker and fishing tournaments, some for charity. Dale supported meals-on-wheels and Humane Society; every pet owned was a stray in need of a home. He retired after 21 years as a forklift operator 'motor driver' with Publix Grocery warehouse in Lakeland. He is reunited with his loving parents. Dale awaits his wife of 35 wonderful years, Barbara Otruba Bass; his brother Billy (Brenda) Bass; nephew Richard (Jeanine) Bass and their daughters Adriana & Katrina; several cousins.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 4:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale, with family greeting friends from 3-4.

Those who prefer making memorial contributions may do so to either Meals-On-Wheels of Polk County, 620 6th St. NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881 OR Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Rd., Winter Haven, FL, 33884.

