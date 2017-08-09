Obituary Guest Book View Sign

INEZ PATTERSON

VARN, 90



FORT MEADE - Inez Patterson Varn, 90, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017.

Inez was born January 16, 1927 in Fort Meade, FL. She was a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Citrus Grower and a lifelong resident of Fort Meade. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Fort Meade, past president of the Fort Meade Garden Club, member of the Fort Meade Historical Society, former member of the board of directors of Peace River Packing Company and a past member of the Bartow Tennis association.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Nathaniel John Patterson and Gladys Winnifred Francis Patterson, husband: Bernard 'Buddy' Varn and brother: Nathaniel John Patterson, Jr. She is survived by her daughter: Jayne Varn Bates & husband Mark of Fort Meade, son: John D. Varn, Sr. & wife Linda of Broomfield, CO, two grandsons: Jeffrey D. Hancock & wife Diane of Bartow and John D. Varn, Jr. of Broomfield, CO, three great grandchildren: Olivia, Bridgette and William Hancock.

Family will receive friends Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 6 to 8 pm at McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade. Funeral service will be held Friday, August 11, 2017, at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 118 N. Pine Ave in Fort Meade. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Fort Meade. Condolences to family at







Funeral Home McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade

306 East Broadway

Fort Meade , FL 33841

