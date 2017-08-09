Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY HELEN DAUGHTERY OVERCASH. View Sign

MARY HELEN DAUGHTERY OVERCASH, 97



LAKELAND - Mary Helen Daughtery Overcash, 97, passed peacefully to the church triumphant on Sunday August 6th, 2017. She had enjoyed a visit from her grandson, John and his wife Karen over the weekend. She had been battling bronchitis for the past several weeks, in spite of the weakness of her body her spirit soared as she visited with her grandson and recalled the days past. Sunday she woke with

labored breathing and said 'I'm not going to the hospital!'. Her request was honored and she visited with her grandson a little longer, then enjoyed her favorite lunch from Country Cookin, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, macaroni and cheese, and sweet tea. She laid back and her journey was done. She has passed on to be reunited with her loved ones she had long out lived, and is rejoicing in the gift of Christ,

eternal life. This tiny lady always had a smile, even when things were holding her down she kept a cheery disposition and shared that infectious smile with everyone. She will be missed, we are all thankful that she crossed our path.

A Graveside service will be held on Monday August 14, 2017 at 1:00 at Oak Hill. Services are being taken care of by Lakeland Funeral Home. There will be a gathering at Fred's Market 2120 Harden Blvd, Lakeland where the family will share photos and stories of Mary Helen.



2125 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

