DEACON

KENNETH LEE DRUMMER, 63



LAKELAND - Deacon Kenneth Lee Drummer died unexpectedly on August 2, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida at the age of 63.

Kenneth is survived by his parents, Richard and Jeanette Drummer of Lexington, KY; wife, Suzanne Shaw Drummer of Lakeland; daughter, Sarah Drummer Ramey of Orange Park, FL; siblings, Richard Drummer and Kimberly Kindred of Lexington, KY; and grandchildren, Zachary Marquis and Tucker Ramey.

Kenneth was born on September 1, 1953 in Knoxville, TN. He graduated from the University of Kentucky where he met and married his wife of 40 years Suzanne. He continued to further his education and attended The Banking School of the South and the Pontifical College Josephinum and was ordained a deacon in the Roman Catholic Church. His daughter and grandchildren will always remember him for the love and devotion he had for them. Ken's kindness and compassion that he showed to all walks of life is something that all who knew him will cherish.

A funeral is scheduled for noon on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL. with a reception to follow in the parish hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate and remember Deacon Ken's life. Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Academy at 310 Frank Lloyd Wright Way, Lakeland, FL, 33803. Condolences may be sent to the family at

