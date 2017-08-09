WALTER 'WALT'
FORT MYERS - Walter 'Walt' English Shirey departed this world for Heaven on August 4, 2017.
He was born in Fort Myers, FL on May 25, 2017 and was proud to tell others that he was a 'Florida Cracker.' Walt attended grade school in Fort Myers and completed high school in Sebring.
There will be a Visitation on Friday, August 11 from 4-7 PM at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home at 1600 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers.
Walt's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 12 at 1 PM at McGregor Baptist Church at 3750 Colonial Boulevard with a reception following the service in Fellowship Hall.
On Sunday, August 13 at 1 PM there will be a Graveside Service at Silver Hill Cemetery in Frostproof, FL.
Memorial donations in Walt's name can be made to St. Jude Hospital at STJUDE.org or KKIDSINC.org (Keeping Kids in Distress Safe) a local non-profit organization in Fort Myers, friends of the Shirey family. Walt would also encourage everyone to make blood and organ donations. Please visit www.harvey-engelhardt.com to share a memory or condolence.
