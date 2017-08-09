PHILLIP L.

CHAPMAN



LAKE WALES - Phillip L. Chapman, born April 14, 1950 in Lake Wales, FL to Ruth L. and Lee Hamrick Chapman; passed away July 31, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his father, his beloved mother, his sisters Patricia Zeigle, Wilma Jean Chapman and Jerri Feola, his brother Jimmy Duett and recently, his wife, Penny Buhr Chapman.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret Stan-field (Herbert); brother, Paul Chapman; step son John Buhr (Shannon); grandchildren, Justen, Hannah, Dawson and Shyanne; aunts, Jaunita Davis and Mamidale White; uncle, Wiley Johnson (Marietta), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be dearly missed by all.

Phil grew up in Lakeland, FL where he enjoyed life surrounded by a close knit family and life long friends. He started his long career with Piper Aircraft there, then transferred to Vero Beach, FL in the mid 1980s, where he met and began his life with Penny. They spent 30 happy years together, and stood beside one another through the best and hardest of times.

Phil enjoyed his work and loved to go flying, but spending time with his family and friends was always most important to him. Phil had many great qualities: integrity, honesty and compassion to name a few. He would put the needs of others before his own. He had a good sense of humor and loved to laugh or joke around.

Phil learned that life isn't always easy, but you should enjoy what you have, not take yourself too seriously, and let the people in your life know how much you love them.

A visitation will take place at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 2-3PM followed by the funeral service at 3PM.



