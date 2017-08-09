NORMA JONES
McKINNEY, 76
LAKELAND - Norma Jones McKinney, 76, was born in Adrian City, Michigan, on December 10, 1940. Norma passed away on July 20, 2017.
Her mother's maiden name is Julia Ellis and her father's name is Elsworth Jones. Norma is survived by her four sons; two grandsons and one great-grandson.
The service will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on August 15, 2017 at Gapway Baptist Church, 1705 N. Combee Rd. Arrangements by David Russell Funeral Home.
David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation
2005 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 616-1131
Published in Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2017