MILDRED

'BIG MAMA' TOMLINSON



LAKE HAMILTON - Mildred 'Big Mama' Tomlinson was born on May 17, 1924 in Jacksonville FL.

She grew up during the depression in Lake City, FL, Oh and the stories she could tell about that time. She graduated from Columbia High School. She married DN 'Tommy' Tomlinson in 1943 and moved to Haines City, FL, where they had two boys, Ray and Larry Dale. In 1960 they moved to Lake Hamilton, FL where they lived the rest of their lives.

She was a fine southern cook. She loved speck perch, mustard green with pig tails, and corn bread.

She loved all of her family and friends dearly.

She is survived by her brother Ralph, her two sons Ray and Larry Dale, daughter in law Carol, grandsons Rob and Daniel, granddaughter in law Samantha, great grandchildren Brynna and Jack, and many nieces and nephews

She is followed by her parents C.C and Maude Albritton, brothers CJ and Clifton and sister Desi and grandson Bruce.

There will be a memorial for her today at 2:00pm at The woman's club 85 north Omaha St in Lake Hamilton.

We will have a covered dish dinner to follow; all is welcome.



