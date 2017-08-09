GRADY
BATCHELOR, 67
HAINES CITY - Grady Batchelor passed away peacefully on August 6, 2017 at the age of 67.
Grady was born on November 10, 1949 in Haines City, Florida to Arlis E. Batchelor and Doris Daughtery-Batchelor. A native of Haines City, Florida, a member of the Shamrock First Baptist Church in Haines City, Florida, he was the owner of Grady's Lawn Care.
Grady was preceded in death by his parents Arlis and Doris Batchelor; and two children Jeff and Stephanie Batchelor. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sapp-Batchelor; his son Adam L. Batchelor of Jacksonville, N.C. with the US Marine Corps; two sisters, Susan Bowles of Winter Haven, Fl and Janice Watson of Vero Beach, Fl; a brother, Buddy Batch-elor of Haines City, Fl; five grandchildren, Christian, Jennifer, Adam J., Shawn, Payten; and four great-grandchildren, Emily, Abigail, Elly and Joel.
Grady was a family man and he loved his family dearly. He was also an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 9:00 am with services at 10:00 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, Florida with Pastor Glenn Giles of Shamrock Baptist Church in Haines City, Fl, officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, Florida.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2017