DARRELL LAUDIF
CAULDER, Sr.
WINTER HAVEN - Darrell Laudif Caulder, Sr. passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017, at the home of his caretaker, AnnMarie Graham in Winter Haven, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bishop Caulder and his mother Louree Oxford, brothers Elwood, Larry and Richard, his wife of 56 years, Virginia, two sons, Darrell Jr. and Roy Sr., and a daughter Elva.
He is survived by daughters Linda Anderson, Rita Thomas (Drew), Judy Donovan (James), son Gerald Caulder (Marvelle), 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Darrell lived a life like no other. He joined the Navy at the age of 15, spending his 16th birthday in the Hawaiian Islands during World War II. He also served on Wake and Midway Island. After the war, he and his wife started a family in Gastonia, NC, before moving to the Polk County area, settling in Auburndale. He was employed as a police officer, welder, bailiff, and corrections officer. His hobbies included stunt piloting, race car driving, amateur radio operator, scuba diving, and motorcycling. He took great pride in his service in the Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Egypt Temple Shrine. He lived life to the fullest and his zest for life will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held at Oak Ridge Funeral Care on Havendale Blvd. on Thursday from 6-8 pm. Funeral will be held on Friday at 3pm, with a graveside service immediately following. Condolences to the family can be sent to:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2017