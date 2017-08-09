Obituary Guest Book View Sign



LA CROSSE, WI. - Floyd King, 67, of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at Gundersen Health System.

He was Born on March 18, 1950, to Joseph and Mary (Luna) King. On Dec. 12, 1986, Floyd became united in marriage to Laura Woehlert in Bartow, Fla.

Floyd was the type of man who shared his wisdom to help his friends and family to strive to become the best that they could be. Floyd's humor was able to bring a smile to anyone's face. The memories he gave everyone will be forever in their hearts.

Survivors include his loving wife, Laura; his mother, Mary Mills; daughter, Christina (Allen) Watson; son, Joseph (Christy) King; daughter, Jennifer King; step-daughter, Tara Fleeman; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; six sisters; one brother; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Floyd was preceded in death by his father; three brothers; and one sister.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 at Bethel Church of God, 4725 Fighter Rd, Bartow, Fla., 33830. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family with arrangements.

