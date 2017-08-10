BERT E.
SPRING, 78
PLANT CITY - Bert E. Spring, 78, of Plant City, Florida, born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on April 1, 1939; entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2017.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and was retired from Xerox Corp. He enjoyed reading, his cats, cruising, and was a West Virginia Mountaineers football fan.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Caroll D. Spring; daughter, Leah S. Hackett (Jeffrey) of Chemung, New York; grandchildren, Courtney and Christopher; and great granddaughter, Samantha.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , www. cancer.org .
Expressions of condolence at
www.HopewellFuneral.com .
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Published in Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2017