DORIS VIRGINIA VENABLE
WESSON, 88
LAKELAND - Doris Virginia Venable Wesson, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017. She was born in Lakeland, Florida on November 15, 1928.
Doris taught mathematics for many years.
She was a resident of Florida Presbyterian Homes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doc S. Wesson, Jr., and her daughter, Charlotte Luthy.
She is survived by her grandsons, Edward Luthy, III and Steve Luthy; niece, Margaret Venable and nephew, Walter Venable.
A memorial service will be held, Friday, August 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at College Heights United Methodist Church, 924 South Blvd, Lakeland, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven, Florida 33881.
