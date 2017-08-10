LOWELL R.
KICKLITER, 70
BARTOW - Lowell R. Kickliter, was born in Picnic, FL, on July 7, 1947 and entered into rest on August 8, 2017.
He was a Navy veteran and retired as an ironworker from Boston, Mass. Lowell then moved back to Florida 15 years ago, living in Port Charlotte and Bartow.
Lowell is survived by his wife Debbie; son Lowell Thomas, Punta Gorda; granddaughter Skylar, Northport; grandson Michael, Boston; sister Donna, Lake Wales; brother Leslie (Julie), Port Charlotte; 3 stepsons: Chris, Joe and Chad, plus many nieces and nephews.
Lowell is preceded in death by his son Keith; parents Clarence & Evelyn Kickliter; bro-ther Jimmie; 3 sisters: Johnnie, Ruth and Betty.
A memorial service will be conducted at Good Life RV Clubhouse on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 11:30 AM. Good Life is located at 6815 SR 60, Bartow. Friends & fellowship after the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations can be made to the .
Published in Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2017