ELTON

CONGDON, 84



ELTON CONGDON, 84

HAINES CITY - Elton Congdon, 84, passed away on August 7, 2017. Elton was born in Haines City on January 14, 1933 and was a lifelong resident. He lived his life serving others, always willing to help those in need. He served in the US Army in the Korean War from March 24, 1953 until January 11, 1955 where he reached the rank of Technical Sergeant. He was a volunteer fireman serving the Haines City Fire Department. Elton was a cattle rancher and citrus grower. He worked for McKee Foods delivering Little Debbie snacks across the southeast until his retirement in 1996. He was an active member of Westside Baptist Church and a devoted Christian.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Northa Belle Congdon, brothers Sterling Congdon (Marguerite) and Charles Congdon. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Flossie Congdon, sister Lillian Barber (Jerry) and sister-in-law Juanita Congdon, two sons David Congdon (Tammy) and Darrell Congdon (Deborah), grandchildren Brenna Congdon Clayton (Cameron), Bradley Congdon, Caroline Congdon, Alyssa Cong-don and Christopher Congdon, great grandchildren Kaiden, Peyton and Aubree Clayton.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12 at Westside Baptist Church, 1416 Polk City Road, Haines City, Fl. Service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City. In lieu of flowers, the family would love for memorial donations to be sent to Westside Baptist Church in Haines City in his honor.

Published in Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2017

