WINTER HAVEN - Doris Barineau Rawls of Winter Haven, FL, passed peacefully on August 9, 2017. Born in Tallahassee, FL she was the loving wife of the late Robert W. Rawls, Sr.; mother of the late Sarah Judith Rawls, Janet Rawls Strimaitis and husband David of Norfolk, MA and Robert W. Rawls, Jr. and wife Marie of Conneaut, OH; grandmother of Selena Rawls of Haines City, FL, Sarah Strimaitis Bilello of Hamilton, MA (husband Christopher) and Anna Strimaitis of Murfreesboro, TN (hus-band Joshua).
A fourth-generation native Floridian and member of a large Tallahassee-based extended family, she was pre-deceased by her parents Sarah and Pryor Lewis Barineau, Sr. and brothers Malcolm Lewis Barineau, Maurice Ardell Bar-ineau and P.L. Barineau, Jr. She also has 3 great grandchildren and 7 nephews and nieces.
The family is extremely grateful for the kind and attentive care provided over the last decade by Life Care Center Winter Haven and during her final months by Cornerstone Hospice.
Visitation on Saturday, August 12th from 10:00 am till 11:00 am followed by a funeral service at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Burial arrangements by Colquitt Funeral Home at 11:00 am, Monday, August 14th in the Rawls Cemetery, Colquitt, GA. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are requested to make a donation to the . Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2017