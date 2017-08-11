Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALTON A. KIMBALL. View Sign

ALTON A.

KIMBALL, 81

United States Navy



LAKELAND - Mr. Alton A. Kimball, 81, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. He was born in Plaucheville, LA. Alton moved to Polk County, FL in 1974 after retiring from the U.S. Navy, where he served for over 20 years. He also served as a Junior ROTC Instructor at Auburndale High School for many years and was a former elementary school teacher. Alton was a member of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Steven A. (Rebecca) Kimball; daughters, Alesia K. Riggall, Michelle K. Finley; sister, Margaret K. Martinez; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, Aug. 12th from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, 10:30 am at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be offered at

