WILLIAM TYRONE
TOBIAS, 69
LAKELAND - William Tyrone Tobias, 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. William was born April 12, 1948, in Savannah, Georgia to Bernard and Margie Tobias and has resided in Lakeland most of his life. He was a veteran of the United States Army and owner of Tobias Automotive.
William is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Tobias; son, Will Tobias; daughters, Amy Tobias and Nicole Tobias; sisters, Delores Hawkins and Vicky Quintero; brothers, Bernie Tobias and Robin Tobias and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of William's life will be held at a later date.
