FORT MEADE - Lindsey Edward Smith, 57, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Lindsey was born November 8, 1959 in Bartow, FL. He was a Pit Operator for Mosaic Phosphate. He was a member of Cornerstone Church of God.

Lindsey was preceded in death by his parents William & Wanda Smith and wife Lou Bloodworth Smith.

He is survived by seven daughters: Jessica Bowles (Stephen), Christina Smith, Rebecca Darlene Smith, Rebecca Nicole Smith, Jacqulyn Smith, Hannah Smith and Sierra Smith, all of Fort Meade, six sons: Gregory Smith, Phillip Smith, Blake Smith (Brittani), Robert Smith, David Smith, Ian Smith, all of Fort Meade, sister: Vivian Langston (Skip) of Fort Meade, brother: Robert Smith (Linda) of Fort Meade, nine grandchildren: Tyler, Dalton, Gabriel, Jeremiah, Con-ner, Layton, Alydia, Leilah and Grayson.

Family will receive friends Monday, August 14, 2017 from 2 to 3 pm at Cornerstone Church of God, 10 S. Seminole Ave in Fort Meade. Funeral service will follow August 14, 2017, at 3:00 pm at Cornerstone Church of God. Interment will be held at Hancock Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL.

