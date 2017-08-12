JOSEPHINE WELLS CHAPMAN
8/22/1925 - 8/11/2017
MULBERRY - Josephine Wells Chapman, born in Georgia on August 22, 1925. She passed away at Lakeland Medical Health Center at the age of 91.
Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Bonnie Brown, first husband Mike Wells, daughter Marilyn Wells Langley, son John Wesley Wells. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Oliver James Chapman, two sons Ronald Joe Wells and Carl Michael Wells, sister Peggy Waller and brother Andrew Brown, also a host of grand and great grandchildren.
She had lived in the Willow Oak community since 1950 and was a member of the Willow Oak Baptist Church. She loved to play the piano and sing Gospel music. She always grew a spring and fall garden and kept her yards full of flowers and manicured her yards with a push mower until she became physically unable. She had one message she shared with everyone, 'love God and keep His commandments.' It was a message she totally exemplified her whole life.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 13, 2017 from 4:00-5:00 P.M. at Willow Oak Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will follow at 5:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2017