LAKELAND - Charlotte B. Cook, age 95, passed away August 8, 2017. She was born in Conway, Arkansas on December 28, 1921 to Charlotte (Van Deusen) Benedict and Bruce C. Benedict. She graduated from Hendrix College and was married to Charles C. Cook. They were married for 60 years until his death.

Mrs. Cook was a Florida retired teacher and was involved in many local organizations: United Women's Club, DAR, Engineer's Wives Club and was the former president of the Garden Club of Lakeland. She served on the Lakeland Citizens Advisory Board for six years during which time azaleas and flowering trees were planted around Lake Morton to provide shelter for the swans. She was a charter member of the Lakes Education/Action Drive.

She and her husband were able to travel throughout the world and in later years, loved to go on cruises. They both enjoyed dancing and playing tennis and participated in the Polk Senior Games well into their eighties. They were longtime members of College Heights United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother Bruce N. Benedict. She is survived by her daughter Carol Alford, son-in-law Reg Alford and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 10:00 am at College Heights United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 620 6th St NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.

