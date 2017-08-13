Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Burklund Murowchick. View Sign

CAROLYN

BURKLUND MUROWCHICK, 93



GLENVIEW, IL. - Carolyn Burklund Murowchick, age 93, passed away on July 12, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of the late Bernard L. Murowchick; sister to the late Dale E. Burklund of Peoria, IL, loving mother to Linda (James Hopkins) of Glenview, IL, James (Pam) of Lenexa, KS, and Robert (Janet Chang) of Needham, MA, and awesome Grammy to Rebecca, Ben, Michael, and Andrew. Born in Peoria to Edwin O. and Lucile Kuecks Burklund and raised in that city, she loved visiting her many aunts and uncles in Paxton, IL and spending time with her life-long friend, Janice Becker Meyer of Peoria. She met Bernie, the love of her life, in Peoria, and married in 1946 after his wartime service in Europe with the 66th and 42nd Inf. Divisions. After working at Argonne National Laboratory while Bernie finished graduate studies in mineralogy at the University of Chicago, they lived in Lakeland, FL from 1946-1962 and 1977-2005, and in Glenview, IL from 1962-1977 and since 2005.

Throughout her life, Carol was involved in community service as an active volunteer leader with Women's Clubs, Sorosis, PEO, and with the Methodist church. In her spare time, Carol and Bernie enjoyed many hobbies including travel throughout the US and Canada and to France and China; bowling; cards (especially pinochle); big band music; and browsing book and antique shops. Carol's life was filled with laughter, love, family, and friends-a long life well lived.

A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Chestnut Square on the Glen, 2601 Chestnut Ave., Glenview, IL 60026. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Accord Hospice (400 Lake Cook Rd. Deerfield, IL 60041) or the North Shore Senior Center - House of Welcome Adult Day Program (1770 Winnetka Road, Northfield, IL 60093).



CAROLYNBURKLUND MUROWCHICK, 93GLENVIEW, IL. - Carolyn Burklund Murowchick, age 93, passed away on July 12, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of the late Bernard L. Murowchick; sister to the late Dale E. Burklund of Peoria, IL, loving mother to Linda (James Hopkins) of Glenview, IL, James (Pam) of Lenexa, KS, and Robert (Janet Chang) of Needham, MA, and awesome Grammy to Rebecca, Ben, Michael, and Andrew. Born in Peoria to Edwin O. and Lucile Kuecks Burklund and raised in that city, she loved visiting her many aunts and uncles in Paxton, IL and spending time with her life-long friend, Janice Becker Meyer of Peoria. She met Bernie, the love of her life, in Peoria, and married in 1946 after his wartime service in Europe with the 66th and 42nd Inf. Divisions. After working at Argonne National Laboratory while Bernie finished graduate studies in mineralogy at the University of Chicago, they lived in Lakeland, FL from 1946-1962 and 1977-2005, and in Glenview, IL from 1962-1977 and since 2005.Throughout her life, Carol was involved in community service as an active volunteer leader with Women's Clubs, Sorosis, PEO, and with the Methodist church. In her spare time, Carol and Bernie enjoyed many hobbies including travel throughout the US and Canada and to France and China; bowling; cards (especially pinochle); big band music; and browsing book and antique shops. Carol's life was filled with laughter, love, family, and friends-a long life well lived.A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Chestnut Square on the Glen, 2601 Chestnut Ave., Glenview, IL 60026. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Accord Hospice (400 Lake Cook Rd. Deerfield, IL 60041) or the North Shore Senior Center - House of Welcome Adult Day Program (1770 Winnetka Road, Northfield, IL 60093). Published in Ledger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com