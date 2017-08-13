CAROLYN
BURKLUND MUROWCHICK, 93
GLENVIEW, IL. - Carolyn Burklund Murowchick, age 93, passed away on July 12, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of the late Bernard L. Murowchick; sister to the late Dale E. Burklund of Peoria, IL, loving mother to Linda (James Hopkins) of Glenview, IL, James (Pam) of Lenexa, KS, and Robert (Janet Chang) of Needham, MA, and awesome Grammy to Rebecca, Ben, Michael, and Andrew. Born in Peoria to Edwin O. and Lucile Kuecks Burklund and raised in that city, she loved visiting her many aunts and uncles in Paxton, IL and spending time with her life-long friend, Janice Becker Meyer of Peoria. She met Bernie, the love of her life, in Peoria, and married in 1946 after his wartime service in Europe with the 66th and 42nd Inf. Divisions. After working at Argonne National Laboratory while Bernie finished graduate studies in mineralogy at the University of Chicago, they lived in Lakeland, FL from 1946-1962 and 1977-2005, and in Glenview, IL from 1962-1977 and since 2005.
Throughout her life, Carol was involved in community service as an active volunteer leader with Women's Clubs, Sorosis, PEO, and with the Methodist church. In her spare time, Carol and Bernie enjoyed many hobbies including travel throughout the US and Canada and to France and China; bowling; cards (especially pinochle); big band music; and browsing book and antique shops. Carol's life was filled with laughter, love, family, and friends-a long life well lived.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Chestnut Square on the Glen, 2601 Chestnut Ave., Glenview, IL 60026. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Accord Hospice (400 Lake Cook Rd. Deerfield, IL 60041) or the North Shore Senior Center - House of Welcome Adult Day Program (1770 Winnetka Road, Northfield, IL 60093).
Published in Ledger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2017