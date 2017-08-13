JACK
|
BUCHANAN
BARTOW - Jack Buchanan passed away peacefully July 19, 2017 at Tampa General Hospital from a Cerebral Artery stroke, surrounded by his wife Patricia and sons Paul and Mark.
Born in Detroit, MI, he served as an Army Supply Sergeant in Germany and was employed at Owens-Glass, retiring after 39 years. He moved to Lakeland from Alton Illinois in 1965 with the new Owens Glass plant as a supervisor.
Jack was a fisherman and golfer; after retirement he followed a dream to qualify for the senior tour. He had 4 holes in one during the 1991-92 season; moving in 2003 to Arizona, then northern Utah to experience a western adventure.
He returned to Florida in 2013, finding a property in Bartow that needed his touch and proved he could fix anything!
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Patricia 'Pat,' son Paul Buchanan, daughter in law Virginia Buchanan, two granddaughters Caitlin and Emily, Australia. Mark Buchanan, daughter in law Mel-anie Buchanan, granddaughter Heaven, grandson Noah, Bartow Florida.
Other family members: younger brother Fred Buchanan, Alton Illinois, plus ten step brothers and sisters.
A celebration of life is scheduled for later this year.
'We all know Jack is enjoying his best golf with 5 under in the heaven above.'
