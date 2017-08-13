Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice E. "Betty" Carroll. View Sign

BEATRICE E. CARROLL



WINTER HAVEN - Beatrice E. Carroll 'Betty' passed away peacefully at her home on August 7th, 2017, with her loved ones ever present. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Carroll (d. 1965). She is survived by her sister Joan Ellis of Hull, England, her three children: Stephen Carroll (Jeanne), Christopher Carroll (Terri), Beverley Welch (Jerry), her 8 grandchildren & their spouses, and her 9 great-grandchildren.

She was born in Hull, England on April 16, 1925 and grew up during WWII. As a child her home in Hull was bombed and she later went on to serve her country as a WREN in the British Navy repairing machine guns on airplanes. She met her husband Charles, a US Army Soldier, who was serving in S. England. She later moved to NYC to marry and then settled in Orlando where she worked at Martin Marietta for 25 years as an Industrial Engineer.

She earned a business degree from Florida Southern College and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Winter Haven Hospital where she was later recruited to run their Medical Library. She met many lifelong friends there and maintained those friendships until her last days.

She was an avid volunteer at the Friends of the Library where she also served on the board. She volunteered at the Disney Marathon, Theatre Winter Haven, Master Gardeners, the voting polls, the US census, and many more. She also gave to many other charities, especially those that supported women. She was fiercely independent and a true renaissance woman. She was an accomplished painter, quilter, cook, math and computer whiz, animal-lover, and gardener. She was a life-long learner and reader and picked up many skills by diving into a good book on the topic of her interest. She enjoyed horseback riding, white water rafting, and traveling into her 90s. Always an inventor and entrepreneur, she started her own business at the age of 85 and enjoyed selling English Antiques at her shop, Olde English Furniture.

The most important thing in her life, however, was her family whom she cherished deeply. She was a great source of wisdom and encouragement, and an incredible source of advice, no matter your state or lot in life. She stood in your corner, cheered you on, and celebrated the successes of her family as if they were her own. She is deeply treasured and will be missed by the many that knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Church in Winter Haven on Friday, August 25 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Friends of the Library in Winter Haven.



BEATRICE E. CARROLLWINTER HAVEN - Beatrice E. Carroll 'Betty' passed away peacefully at her home on August 7th, 2017, with her loved ones ever present. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Carroll (d. 1965). She is survived by her sister Joan Ellis of Hull, England, her three children: Stephen Carroll (Jeanne), Christopher Carroll (Terri), Beverley Welch (Jerry), her 8 grandchildren & their spouses, and her 9 great-grandchildren.She was born in Hull, England on April 16, 1925 and grew up during WWII. As a child her home in Hull was bombed and she later went on to serve her country as a WREN in the British Navy repairing machine guns on airplanes. She met her husband Charles, a US Army Soldier, who was serving in S. England. She later moved to NYC to marry and then settled in Orlando where she worked at Martin Marietta for 25 years as an Industrial Engineer.She earned a business degree from Florida Southern College and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Winter Haven Hospital where she was later recruited to run their Medical Library. She met many lifelong friends there and maintained those friendships until her last days.She was an avid volunteer at the Friends of the Library where she also served on the board. She volunteered at the Disney Marathon, Theatre Winter Haven, Master Gardeners, the voting polls, the US census, and many more. She also gave to many other charities, especially those that supported women. She was fiercely independent and a true renaissance woman. She was an accomplished painter, quilter, cook, math and computer whiz, animal-lover, and gardener. She was a life-long learner and reader and picked up many skills by diving into a good book on the topic of her interest. She enjoyed horseback riding, white water rafting, and traveling into her 90s. Always an inventor and entrepreneur, she started her own business at the age of 85 and enjoyed selling English Antiques at her shop, Olde English Furniture.The most important thing in her life, however, was her family whom she cherished deeply. She was a great source of wisdom and encouragement, and an incredible source of advice, no matter your state or lot in life. She stood in your corner, cheered you on, and celebrated the successes of her family as if they were her own. She is deeply treasured and will be missed by the many that knew and loved her.A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Church in Winter Haven on Friday, August 25 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Friends of the Library in Winter Haven. Funeral Home National Cremation and Burial Society Oviedo

7565 Red Bug Lake Road

Oviedo , FL 32765

(407) 365-1600 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com