BEATRICE E. CARROLL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice E. "Betty" Carroll.
WINTER HAVEN - Beatrice E. Carroll 'Betty' passed away peacefully at her home on August 7th, 2017, with her loved ones ever present. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Carroll (d. 1965). She is survived by her sister Joan Ellis of Hull, England, her three children: Stephen Carroll (Jeanne), Christopher Carroll (Terri), Beverley Welch (Jerry), her 8 grandchildren & their spouses, and her 9 great-grandchildren.
She was born in Hull, England on April 16, 1925 and grew up during WWII. As a child her home in Hull was bombed and she later went on to serve her country as a WREN in the British Navy repairing machine guns on airplanes. She met her husband Charles, a US Army Soldier, who was serving in S. England. She later moved to NYC to marry and then settled in Orlando where she worked at Martin Marietta for 25 years as an Industrial Engineer.
She earned a business degree from Florida Southern College and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Winter Haven Hospital where she was later recruited to run their Medical Library. She met many lifelong friends there and maintained those friendships until her last days.
She was an avid volunteer at the Friends of the Library where she also served on the board. She volunteered at the Disney Marathon, Theatre Winter Haven, Master Gardeners, the voting polls, the US census, and many more. She also gave to many other charities, especially those that supported women. She was fiercely independent and a true renaissance woman. She was an accomplished painter, quilter, cook, math and computer whiz, animal-lover, and gardener. She was a life-long learner and reader and picked up many skills by diving into a good book on the topic of her interest. She enjoyed horseback riding, white water rafting, and traveling into her 90s. Always an inventor and entrepreneur, she started her own business at the age of 85 and enjoyed selling English Antiques at her shop, Olde English Furniture.
The most important thing in her life, however, was her family whom she cherished deeply. She was a great source of wisdom and encouragement, and an incredible source of advice, no matter your state or lot in life. She stood in your corner, cheered you on, and celebrated the successes of her family as if they were her own. She is deeply treasured and will be missed by the many that knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Church in Winter Haven on Friday, August 25 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Friends of the Library in Winter Haven.
National Cremation and Burial Society Oviedo
7565 Red Bug Lake Road
Oviedo, FL 32765
(407) 365-1600
Published in Ledger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2017