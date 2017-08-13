Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Solon James Ellmaker. View Sign

JACKSONVILLE - Solon James Ellmaker died Tuesday morning, August 8, 2017, happy to join his wife, Popsy (Carolyn Nord Ellmaker), who had preceded him 14 years earlier after 43 years of marriage. He was a healthy and joyful 91.

Born July 18, 1926, in Lakeland, Florida, to Leonard Watson Ellmaker and Maude Miller Ellmaker, Solon attended the First Methodist Church and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1944. In his youth he worked for the Tampa Tribune as a paperboy and office clerk. In high school Solon was an enthusiastic musician and band manager, playing numerous instruments with Bob Bedgood and His Orchestra. At the University of Florida he studied business and was chapter treasurer for Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He served in both WWII and the Korean Conflict, leaving active Naval service as a Lieutenant JG in 1954.

Solon was recruited out of college by Barnett Bank and moved to Jacksonville in 1950, where he rose to vice president. In 1967 his family moved to Orange Park, where he joined a cadre of developers who transformed northern Clay County into a vibrant suburb. He served as president and longtime board member of the Florida .

Solon loved to sing in the choir at Grace Episcopal Church, where he was also a longtime member of the vestry. He later joined Grace Anglican Church.

He is survived by his loving children, Carol Ellmaker (Paul Armstrong, Jr.), Katherine Ellmaker (Charles Lips-comb), Charles Ellmaker, and Sandra Ellmaker Dinkins, and by his brother-in-law Robert Nord. He is also survived by four vibrant grandchildren, Tara Hendry Cole (Curtis), Scott Hendry (Jennifer), Lillian Dinkins, and Caroline Dinkins, as well as five beautiful great grandchildren, Brianna, Jake, and Laurynn Cole, and Taylor and Cameron Hendry.

His sister, Harriet, wife of John Tolson until his death, preceded Solon by several years. His nephew John Tolson and family still live next door to the family home in Orange Park.

Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Hol-ly Hill Funeral Home. The service will be held at Grace Anglican Church, 5804 US17 on Fleming Island, on Friday, August 18, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at his home. The family will hold a private graveside service.







