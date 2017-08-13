MARILYN
BRAGG, 87
4/8/1930 - 8/9/2017
MEDULLA - Marilyn Bragg, age 87, passed away August 9, 2017, at Oakbridge Health Care Center.
Mrs. Bragg was born in Bradenton, Florida on April 8, 1930, to Willie & Pauline (Griffin) Hicks.
Mrs. Bragg has lived in Medulla all her life. She worked for the Polk County School Board as a school bus aide and she attended Ardella Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons Robert (Jenna) Bragg, Charles (Mary) Bragg and David (Carla Bragg, nine grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
