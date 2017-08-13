BASIL EDWARD 'ED' SCOTT, Jr.
THE VILLAGES - Basil Edward Scott, Jr., 'Ed', passed away Aug. 5, 2017 in The Villages, FL. Ed was born July 27, 1936 to Basil, Sr. and Elva Snodgrass Scott in Reedy, W. Va. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Charles and George, sister Patsy, nephew Phillip Scott, and his first wife, Barbara Hartman. Survivors include Janice, his wife; Mina Varan, his sister; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Ed was in the Army, a W. Va. Univ. grad, employed by IRS and SBA. He was a fun-loving guy, loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed golfing, RV traveling, watching the Mountaineers, and his 4:00 meetings with neigh-borhood friends. Services for family at The National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Since Ed was a Shriner, donations may be made to Shriners Hosp. for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
