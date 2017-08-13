ELLA MAE
REYNOLDS, 73
LAKELAND - Ella Mae Reynolds, age 73, passed away on Wednesday August 9, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida. She was born on May 15, 1944 in Kokomo, Indiana to Roy and Orpha Amos. Ella was a graduate of Kathleen High School. She loved God & her family. Ella was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Ella is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Orpha Amos, brother, Joseph, Edward and Johnny Amos, daughter, Darla Bebee, husband, Bruce Reynolds and grandson, Mark Seymour.
She is survived by her children Rhonda Seymour, Robert Bebee and Theresa Owens, sisters, Peggy Montag and Becky Cramer and 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday August 15, 2017 from 4-5 PM with a funeral service at 5 PM at Central Florida Casket Store & Funeral Chapel.
