WILLIAM J.
|
DONAHOE, 85
BARTOW - William J. Donahoe, 85, passed away August 8, 2017.
William was born September 27, 1931 in Frostproof, FL. He moved to Bartow from Frostproof in 1953. He was a trucker for 40 years. He loved Nascar, FSU football, and was a collector of guns, knives and watches.
William is preceded in death by his wife Marcia Donahoe and granddaughter Chan-dice Boris. He is survived by daughter Ellen Boris of Bartow, son William J. Donahoe III of Bartow, daughter Wendy Enns (Bill) of Winter Haven, son Shawn Donahoe of Bartow, sister Inez Sullivan of Frostproof, grandchildren: Jospeh Boris, Derek Donahoe, Maggie Enns, Savannah Enns, Jenn Enns, great grandson Aiden James Donahoe and great granddaughters: Kylie Little and Adie Boris.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 11:00 am at Asbury United Methodist Church, Bartow, FL.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2017