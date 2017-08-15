RICHARD ALLEN SNYDER

RICHARD ALLEN
SNYDER, 43

LAKE WALES - Richard Snyder, 43, passed away on 8/4/17.
He is survived by his wife Allison; their daughter Korina Gonzalez (Kristian) and their son Alex; his parents Jeff and Patricia Snyder; his sisters Laura Downes (Wes) and Lisa Snyder; nephews Blaze and River Downes. He is also survived by father-in-law Andy Anderson; brother-in-law Adam Anderson; grandmother-in-law Patricia Anderson; mother-in-law Kathy Bardeen; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Stanley and Delores Snyder and Henry and Martha Gilley; mother-in-law Diane Anderson and grandfather-in-law Bo Anderson.
A memorial service was held Sat. 8/12 at Family Life Church, Frostproof.
