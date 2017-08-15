DEWEY
MATHIS, 92
BARTOW - Dewey Mathis was born on August 30, 1924, in Spartanburg County, S.C. to Charles S. and Pearl Walker Mathis. He passed away on August 8, 2017, at the age of 92 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland, FL. He had battled COPD for several years.
Dewey served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was on a support ship for the D-Day invasion at Normandy. He proudly wore his WWII Veteran ball cap signifying that. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Dewey worked in one of the cotton mills that were prevalent in the Carolinas during that time. Seeking better wages and working conditions, he moved his family to Rock Hill, SC where he worked at the Celanese Corp., a synthetic fibers plant for about 20 years. He left the Carolinas, first moving to Pensacola, FL, and eventually settling in Bartow, where he went to work in the phosphate mines for IMC as a mechanic. He later retired from the mines and continued his two favorite activities, fishing and golfing with friends and family. He was a member of ICWUC/UFCW Local 35C in Mulberry. He attended First Baptist Church in Bartow.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, wife Christine, 4 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by daughter Priscilla Towery (Ralph) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, stepdaughter Kaye Marlowe (Ernest) of Rutherfordton, NC, sons Jimmy R. Mathis (Candace) of Bartow, FL, Jackie W. Mathis (Vickie) of Rock Hill, SC, Bobby D. Mathis of Spartanburg, SC and stepson Victor Frady of Rutherfordton, NC. Survivors also include 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at later date and will be posted in The Ledger. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COPD Foundation at
https://www.copdfoundation.org
Published in Ledger from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2017