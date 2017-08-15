Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOANN ROGERS. View Sign

JOANN

ROGERS, 46



LAKELAND - Mrs. JoAnn Rogers, 46, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 12, 2017. JoAnn was born in Wantagh, Long Island, NY on August 12, 1971 and was a longtime resident of Lakeland. She loved her family and was a stay at home mom, caring for her children and her favorite pet, a miniature Schnauzer named Buckley. JoAnn always put others before herself, and lived a life of kindness, giving to others, what she couldn't keep for herself. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Lakeland and loved Jesus, and always doing her best to attend church and raising her children to love the Lord as well.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Rogers, Lakeland, FL; and her three children, Lauren, Emily, and Jeffrey Rogers, all of Lakeland; father, Albert Newell, Lakeland, FL; mother Linda Newell, Winter Haven, FL; brothers, Jamie Newell, Lakeland, FL, Albert Newell, Tavares, FL; sisters, Susan Carey and Nancy Palumbo, both of Lakeland, FL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leroy and Betty Rogers, Lakeland, FL.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 17th at 11:00 a.m. in the Hancock Funeral Home Chapel, and interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade, FL.

Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.







JOANNROGERS, 46LAKELAND - Mrs. JoAnn Rogers, 46, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 12, 2017. JoAnn was born in Wantagh, Long Island, NY on August 12, 1971 and was a longtime resident of Lakeland. She loved her family and was a stay at home mom, caring for her children and her favorite pet, a miniature Schnauzer named Buckley. JoAnn always put others before herself, and lived a life of kindness, giving to others, what she couldn't keep for herself. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Lakeland and loved Jesus, and always doing her best to attend church and raising her children to love the Lord as well.She is survived by her husband, Joseph Rogers, Lakeland, FL; and her three children, Lauren, Emily, and Jeffrey Rogers, all of Lakeland; father, Albert Newell, Lakeland, FL; mother Linda Newell, Winter Haven, FL; brothers, Jamie Newell, Lakeland, FL, Albert Newell, Tavares, FL; sisters, Susan Carey and Nancy Palumbo, both of Lakeland, FL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leroy and Betty Rogers, Lakeland, FL.Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 17th at 11:00 a.m. in the Hancock Funeral Home Chapel, and interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade, FL.Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171. Funeral Home Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade

945 East Broadway

Fort Meade , FL 33841

(863) 285-8171 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close