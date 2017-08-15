Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK HENRY KOPKO. View Sign

FREDERICK HENRY KOPKO, 84



LAKELAND - Frederick Henry Kopko, 84, of Lakeland, FL, passed on August 12, 2017 in Lakeland due to natural causes.

Kopko, the last of eight children, was born November 7, 1932 in his family home in Montville, CT to Max and Catherine Kopko, who both emigrated from Poland in the early 1900s. Fred and his wife, Martha, moved to Lakeland in 1988 after his retirement from Connecticut Light & Power (CL&P), where he worked for over 35 years. Prior to CL&P, Kopko served in the United States Army for four years and had a tour of duty in Germany. He rose to the ranks of Staff Sergeant during his Army tenure and was honorably discharged.

Fred and Martha were married in Montville, CT on November 28, 1953 and enjoyed a long and successful 63-year marriage. They have four surviving children: Edward Kopko of Saint Petersburg, FL, Frederick H. Kopko, Jr., of St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands, Diane (Kopko) Schmitt, of Largo, FL and Brenda Kopko, of Semaforvagen, Sweden.

While in Lakeland, Kopko was active with St. Anthony Catholic School. From 1992 to 1995, Kopko was instrumental in building St. Anthony Catholic School and supervised the construction. He worked with architects, Diocese members and other professionals to save the Parish well over $100,000 by supervising the school's construction. St. Anthony formally recognized Kopko for his service in 1995 with a dinner and awarded him their first ever, 'St. Anthony's Man of the Year.'

An athletic man, Kopko in his early years was a professional boxer and golfed with his wife and family after retirement. He also served as a little league baseball coach. He was a member of the Winter Haven American Legion and a life member of the VFW. Kopko also loved Polish music and regularly traveled to Polish festivals in Florida and Connecticut and was a faithful listener to the Polka Jammer Network on the internet.

In addition to his wife Martha and four children, Kopko is survived by three daughters-in-law, Lenore Kopko, Mary Elizabeth Kopko, and Elzbieta Zuchaj and one son-in-law, Paul Schmitt. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Kopko, Michael Kopko, Christopher Schmitt, Matthew Kopko, Thomas Kopko, Catie Kopko, Paul Schmitt, Jr., Carson Cheek, and Easton Zuchaj. He is also survived by Peter Kowals, Michelle Ochs Kopko, Andrea Kopko, and Marcela Goldenstein Kopko, grandchildren-in-law. Kopko is also survived by his brother and sister, Max Kopko, age 92, of Montville, CT and Marion Rego, age 88, of Atlanta, GA.

Father Michael, Pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church during the school construction, will be the celebrant at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. Lanier Funeral Home, of Lakeland, is handling the arrangements. Kopko's ashes will be placed to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent in Fred Kopko's honor to: St. Anthony Catholic School, 820 Marcum Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809.







