VIVIAN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIVIAN TYSON.
TYSON, 83
BABSON PARK - Vivian Tyson, 83, of Babson Park, Florida, passed away Friday, August 11, 2017 at Wedgwood Health Care Center in Lakeland, Florida.
She was born September 1, 1933 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Claude and Suda (Blanton) Rogers and she has been a resident of this area for 32 years moving here from Lake Milton, Ohio. She was a retired Manager for the Lake Wales Country Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Tyson 2008; son, Jerry W. Saylor; daughter, Brenda Balford and granddaughter Danielle Stringer.
Survivors include her daughters Nora Malone of Lakeland, Sherry Stringer of Kentucky; many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at the Lake Wales Cemetery with Brother Denny Cotheran officiating.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Published in Ledger from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2017