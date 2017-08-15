NATHALEE 'NED' MAULDEN

FALLIN, 96



LAKELAND - Nathalee 'Ned' Maulden Fallin, 96, a long time resident of Lakeland, passed away Friday, August 11, 2017 at the Estates at Carpenters.

Services will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 11:00am, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. A reception will immediately follow at Polk Co Fire Rescue Community Center 8936 US 98 North, Lakeland, FL 33809. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in South Miami at a later date.

Ned was born to Joseph Berry Maulden & Viola Porter on December 16, 1920 in Colquitt, GA. She married Amos Wilbur (A.W.) Fallin of Lakeland and had two daughters, Gwendolyn Appleget and Edith Delores Girard. She retired in 1985 from the United States Postal Service. She loved her family, cooking, sailing, and taking care of others.

Ned was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Delores, granddaughter Tammy, grandson H.J. 'Johnny' Appleget, III, and all seven of her siblings.

Ned is survived by her daughter, Gwendolyn Appleget and husband H.J. 'Jack' Appleget, Jr., granddaughters Allison Richardson, Julia Corbin and eight great grandchildren.

Published in Ledger from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2017