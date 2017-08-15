DOROTHY
GORMAN, 93
LAKELAND - Dorothy Gorman, 93, passed away in Washington, Pennsylvania on Thurs-day 8/10/2017. Dorothy was born in Hampstead, North Carolina to Allie and Mary Howard. Dorothy and late husband James E. Gorman move to Lakeland. Dorothy was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church where she would volunteer at the school, fish fry's, and the thrift store.
Dorothy Gorman was preceded in death by Husband Lt. Col Ret. James E. Gorman, daughter Patricia Ann Johnson, parents, and brothers and sisters.
Dorothy is survived by sons: Robert W. (Jozica), Dr. James A. (Tamara) and Richard M. (Leigh), daughters: Louise G. McKnight (Jimmy), and Mary Sue Gorman, grandchildren: William G. Owens Jr., Michael Johnson, Edward Owens, Kyle Gorman, David Gorman, Nicole Gorman, Christine Gor-man, and Greg Gorman, great grandchildren: William G. Owens III, Lane and Victor Johnson, bro-ther: Julius (Ruby) Howard and Frank Howard, sister: Cathy (MB) Murphy, and a host of other family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Gentry-Morris-on Funeral Home 3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland FL 33810 on Wednesday Aug 16, 2017 from 6 to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church 820 Marcum Rd, Lakeland, FL at 10:30 am on Thursday Aug 17, 2017. Burial at Florida National in Bushnell, FL.
