CHARLES M. 'CHUCK'
BOSWELL, 72
PLANT CITY - Charles M. 'Chuck' Boswell, 72, of Plant City, born on February 10, 1945, entered into eternal rest on August 4, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, and was stationed in Korea. A talented carpenter and craftsman, he spent most of his working career as a construction contractor. Although his death was unexpected, his final days were spent surrounded by his beloved wife and family. He remained dedicated to his adoring family until the end and will be forever missed.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Julie Boswell; sons, Charles Brian Boswell (Margaret) and Ken Miller; daughters, Barbee Boswell Buzbee (Jim) and Jacquelyn Graham (Glenn); sisters, Celia M. Blake (Chris) and Sandra L. Ballard (Ray); 4 grandsons; and many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Vernon and Mary Lee Boswell, and brother Stanley E. Stader.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 17, at 7:00 P.M. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 P.M. Expressions of condolence at
www.HopewellFuneral.com
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Published in Ledger from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2017