EUGENIA 'JEANNIE' MOODY
BOLAND, 83
LAKELAND - Eugenia 'Jeannie' Moody Boland, 83, of Lakeland, passed away on August 10, 2017. She was born October 17, 1933 in Orlando, FL, to parents Tam and Flora Moody.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Vincent Lee Boland; and son John Boland. Left to treasure her memory is her son Michael Boland (Kathy); daughters Vicki Williams (Paul) and Nancy Garman (Joe); 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Jeannie loved Jesus! She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland. Her family will miss her dearly, but they know she is safe in His loving arms.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 2:30PM at the Florida Presbyterian Home, 901 S. Lakeside Dr., Lakeland, FL.
Many thanks to the loving care and kindness from all of the staff and teams at Florida Presbyterian Homes.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeannie's memory may be made to: Loving Care Fund @ Florida Presbyterian Home, 16 Lake Hunter Dr., 33803.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2017