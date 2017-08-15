LINDA SMITH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA SMITH CARROLL.
CARROLL, 76
FORT MEADE - Mrs. Linda Smith Carroll, 76, passed away August 13, 2017, at home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Carroll was born in Lake Wales, FL, and lived in Fort Meade her entire life. She retired from SunTrust Bank January 30, 1997 after 33 years in the banking industry. She was a graduate of Fort Meade High School class of 1959 and of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Carroll loved camping and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dempsey Clarence and Anna Lee Smith, three sisters and two brothers. Mrs. Carroll is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Pierce Carroll, son James Bruce Carroll and wife Teresa, Fort Meade, FL; daughter, Brenda Lee Lawson and husband Rusty, Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Aaron Carroll, Ben Skipper, Jessica Lawson and Billy Carroll; great grandchildren, Bailey Skipper, Levy Skipper and Jayden Bradley.
There will be a private family memorial gathering. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade, FL. Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2017