NAVARRE, 71
AUBURNDALE - Sandra Sue Navarre, 71, passed away Friday, August 11, 2017, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale, Florida. She was born in El Dorado, Kansas August 27, 1945 to Roy Justus and Mildred Colleen Andrus.
Sandy's great love was her miniature horses which she took to many horse shows throughout Central United States.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Romona Jean Ventress.
She is survived by her husband Roger Lee Navarre; her children Cassandra Kay Navarre and Paul James (Heather) Navarre; her grandchildren Dawson James Navarre, Vaughn Nicholas Navarre and Josephine Scout Navarre; her siblings Mildred Edith Thomas, Glenn Roy (Mary) Andrus, and Carol Colleen (Rick) Hull; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Wisconsin where she and Roger lived before moving to Florida three years ago.
