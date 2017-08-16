JIMMY R.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JIMMY R. HOWARD.
HOWARD, 83
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Jimmy R. Howard, age 83, a resident of Auburndale passed away Wed. Aug. 2, 2017 at Lakeland Regional.
Mr. Howard was born Oct. 2, 1933 at home in Lucerne Park, FL. to Olon B. and Julie (Davis) Howard. He was a lifetime Polk Co. resident and a retired U.S. Army veteran. Jimmy enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Jimmy is survived by: his wife of 65 years, Sara Howard of Auburndale, daughter Jane (Ron) Zeller, son Jim Howard, Jr., sister Margaret (Bud) Porter, all of Winter Haven, 2 grandchildren: Ashley & Ronnie, 3 gt. grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 1:00 PM Sat. Aug. 19th at Kersey Funeral Home.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2017