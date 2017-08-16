DAVID L.
CURREY, 77
Lakeland Highlands Church
LAKELAND - David L. Currey, 77, was born Sept 15, 1939 in Springfield, OH; died Aug 7, 2017 at Tampa Gen. Hospital from an unknown brain bleed.
Dave loved to talk, esp. about the success of his 2 amazing kids and 4 grandkids in Ohio. He spent his 36 year career at Int'l Harvester as a project engineer and served in the Nat'l Guard. In retirement, he traveled a lot in his RV and settled in Florida, working at Disney for 10 years. He enjoyed gardening, dancing with his wife, Di, and delivering dinners together to seniors in need.
In Florida, Dave is survived by his wife of 3 years, Dianne V. Currey, and his stepdaughter, Kim. His cremated remains will be buried in Springfield, OH next to his first wife of 42 years, Diane.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Compassionate Ministries at Lakeland Highlands Church. The memorial service will be 3 pm Sunday, August 20 at Lakeland Highlands Church.
