JOSEPH CARROL
HARRIS, 53
WINTER HAVEN - Joseph Carrol Harris, age 53, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
He was born September 23, 1963 in Pahokee, Florida to the late Jim Harris and Nancy (Brackin) Purse. He was of the Baptist faith and was a lifetime resident in Eagle Lake, Florida. Joseph enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and loved the outdoors and air boating. He retired from Publix and was a proud owner of All Out Tree Service.
Joseph is survived by his wife Lonnie Harris, Winter Haven, Florida and two step-brothers: Ed Purse and Kenneth Purse. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father Jim Purse; and step-sister Diane Blanchard.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870
Published in Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2017