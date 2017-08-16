Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LETTIE BOWMAN. View Sign

WINTER HAVEN - Lettie Bowman, 90, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away August 14, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on January 18, 1927 in Cottonwood, Alabama to Bascom McCall and Blannie Hicks. She was a resident of Polk County for 66 years and worked for Adams Packing as a Scale Operator for 42 years. She was a member of Heaven Bound First Freewill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband: James Bowman, 2 sons: Bobby and Roger Bowman. Lettie is survived by: 2 granddaughters: Wendy (Jay) Burnett of Winter Haven, Holly (Matt) Jones of Ft. Lauderdale and 3 great-granddaughters: Peyton Burnett, Parker Burnett, and Kalia Jones.

The family will receive friends at Kersey Funeral Home on Friday, August 18th from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.



