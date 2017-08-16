CAROLYN ELAINE
FUSSELL, 67
TAMPA - Carolyn Elaine Fussell, age 67, passed away Sun., Aug. 13, 2017, at Tampa General.
Miss Fussell was born Sept. 17, 1949, in Lakeland to Harris William and Merle (Timerman) Fussell. She was a lifetime Polk Co. resident, graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1967 & was a retired LPN. Carolyn enjoyed cooking & gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Carolyn is survived by: 4 brothers: Clyde (Deanna) Fussell, Paul Fussell, S.L. (Vicky) Fussell, Dwight (Carla) Fussell, all of Polk City, sister Inez (John Wright) Hargis of Tampa, many nieces, nephews & extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Carolyn's name to: The , 34 Lake Elbert Dr. SE, Winter Haven, FL, 33880.
Funeral service will be 7 pm Thurs., Aug. 17th at Kersey Funeral Home. Visitation beginning at 6 pm. Interment is private.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2017