Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN ELAINE FUSSELL. View Sign

CAROLYN ELAINE

FUSSELL, 67



TAMPA - Carolyn Elaine Fussell, age 67, passed away Sun., Aug. 13, 2017, at Tampa General.

Miss Fussell was born Sept. 17, 1949, in Lakeland to Harris William and Merle (Timerman) Fussell. She was a lifetime Polk Co. resident, graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1967 & was a retired LPN. Carolyn enjoyed cooking & gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Carolyn is survived by: 4 brothers: Clyde (Deanna) Fussell, Paul Fussell, S.L. (Vicky) Fussell, Dwight (Carla) Fussell, all of Polk City, sister Inez (John Wright) Hargis of Tampa, many nieces, nephews & extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Carolyn's name to: The , 34 Lake Elbert Dr. SE, Winter Haven, FL, 33880.

Funeral service will be 7 pm Thurs., Aug. 17th at Kersey Funeral Home. Visitation beginning at 6 pm. Interment is private.







CAROLYN ELAINEFUSSELL, 67TAMPA - Carolyn Elaine Fussell, age 67, passed away Sun., Aug. 13, 2017, at Tampa General.Miss Fussell was born Sept. 17, 1949, in Lakeland to Harris William and Merle (Timerman) Fussell. She was a lifetime Polk Co. resident, graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1967 & was a retired LPN. Carolyn enjoyed cooking & gardening.She was preceded in death by her parents. Carolyn is survived by: 4 brothers: Clyde (Deanna) Fussell, Paul Fussell, S.L. (Vicky) Fussell, Dwight (Carla) Fussell, all of Polk City, sister Inez (John Wright) Hargis of Tampa, many nieces, nephews & extended family.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Carolyn's name to: The , 34 Lake Elbert Dr. SE, Winter Haven, FL, 33880.Funeral service will be 7 pm Thurs., Aug. 17th at Kersey Funeral Home. Visitation beginning at 6 pm. Interment is private. Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Kersey Funeral Home Auburndale , FL (863) 967-1167 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.