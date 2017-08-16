WILLIAM 'BILL'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BILL" MILLER.
MILLER, 87
FROSTPROOF - William 'Bill' Miller passed away on August 12, 2017. He was born on December 15, 1929 to Harry George Miller & Lulu Elizabeth Harrington Miller. Bill was a resident of Frostproof, FL since 1988 coming from Valrico, FL. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
Bill is survived by his wife Vera Miller, son Donald Lee Miller, stepson Keith Sherman, two grandchildren, two step grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday August 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street Avon Park, FL, 33825.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made to American Legion Post 69, 1301 W. Bell Street, Avon Park, FL 33825.
Online condolences may be left at:
www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park - Avon Park
111 East Circle Street
Avon Park, FL 33825
863-453-3101
Published in Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2017